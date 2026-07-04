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Whatever Works Recalls Microwave Grills Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Whatever Works Microwave Grill
Name of Product:
Whatever Works Microwave Grillers
Hazard:

The recalled grills can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 29, 2026
Units:

About 8,709

Consumer Contact

Whatever Works toll-free at 877-756-5053 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at help@whateverworks.com, or online at Whateverworks.com/recall or Whateverworks.com/ and click on “Customer Service/Product Recall” for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Whatever Works microwave grillers. The rectangular grills have a white plastic exterior with black locking clips on the side, hinge tabs at the rear, and two non-stick black metal plates. Model K4001 can be found on the product’s purchase receipt.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled grills immediately and contact Whatever Works for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “Recalled” on the grill and send a photo of the marked grill to recall@whateverworks.com. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid label to return the recalled product.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received three reports of grills igniting, all resulting in fires. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Whateverworks.com from January 2025 through June 2026 for about $22.
Retailer(s):
Potpourri Group, Inc., dba Whatever Works, of Billerica, Massachusetts
Manufactured In:
Taiwan
Recall number:
27-050
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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