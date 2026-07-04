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Bodum USA Recalls 5.9 Million French Press Coffee Makers with Replaceable Glass Carafes Due to Risk of Serious Burn Injury

  • Recalled Bodum Brazil French Press
  • Recalled Bodum Chambord French Press
  • Recalled Bodum Kenya French Press
  • Identifying text on Bodum French Press Carafe
Name of Product:
Bodum French Press coffee makers with 8-cup and 12-cup replaceable glass carafes (Bistro, Brazil, Caffettiera, Chambord, Crema, Java, Jesper, and Kenya models)
Hazard:

The carafe can unexpectedly break during use if the glass carafe is damaged or cracked, including by use of a metal spoon to stir the coffee, posing a risk of serious burn injuries.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 29, 2026
Units:

5.9 million

Consumer Contact

Bodum USA toll-free at 888-879-8213 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at Bodum3302@sedgwick.com, or online at www.bodumfrenchpressrecall.expertinquiry.com or www.bodum.com  and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Bodum 8-cup and 12-cup Bistro, Brazil, Caffettiera, Chambord, Crema, Java, Jesper, and Kenya model French Press coffee makers with replaceable glass carafes. The Bodum name appears on the frame and inner lid of most models, and is engraved, along with product warnings, on the glass carafes. Additional photos and model-identifying information are available on the recall website.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using metal spoons or utensils to stir coffee in the glass carafe immediately and contact Bodum to receive a plastic Bodum stirring spoon and warning label. The label reminds consumers not to use cracked or damaged carafes and not to use metal spoons to stir contents in the glass carafe in order to avoid damaging the glass, which can lead to breakage during use.  

Incidents/Injuries:

Bodum USA has identified 70 reports of carafes breaking during use, including 48 reports of burns to consumers.

Sold At:
Target, Walmart, and coffee and home goods stores nationwide and online at Bodum.com, Amazon.com, Target.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers from 1974 through October 2026 for about $15 to $65.
Importer(s):

Bodum USA, Inc., of New York, New York

Manufactured In:
Portugal and Thailand
Recall number:
27-055

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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