Loving Thyself Rocks Recalls Crystal Glass Cups Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Ingestion and Laceration Hazards

Glass can break inside the recalled cups while in use, posing a risk of serious injury from ingestion and laceration hazards.
About 600
Loving Thyself Rocks LLC by email at lovingthyselfrocks@gmail.com or online at https://lovingthyselfrocks.com/recall or click on https://lovingthyselfrocks.com and go to “Safety Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall affects Crystal Glass Cups containing loose crystal stone chips between two layers of glass. The cups are intended for both decorative use and drinking. Each cup measures approximately 3.5 by 3 inches. The crystal stone chips are sold in various options: amethyst, black obsidian, rose quartz, smoke quartz, fire and clear quartz, moss agate, hematite, black tourmaline, black tourmaline in quartz, charoite, blue apatite, morganite, larimar, red jasper, malachite, garnet, kunzite, fluorite, peridot, aquamarine, watermelon tourmaline, carnelian, lapis lazuli, tigers eye and labradorite.
Consumers should stop using the recalled crystal cup immediately and register at http://www.lovingthyselfrocks.com/recall to receive a full refund in the form of original payment. Consumer will be asked to fill out an online form and submit a photograph with the word “RECALL” written on the front of the crystal cup in permanent black marker. Consumers will be asked to attest to proper disposal of the recalled cup following the instructions on the firm’s website.
The firm received one reported incident of broken glass inside the cup while drinking. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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