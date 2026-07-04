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Gourmia Recalls 9-Slice Digital Air Fryer Ovens Due to Burn Hazard

  • Recalled Gourmia Air Fryer Oven
  • Label on Back of Oven
Name of Product:
Gourmia Stainless Steel Digital 9 Slice Digital Air Fryer Ovens
Hazard:

The oven’s doors can unexpectedly close when bumped, posing a burn hazard to consumers retrieving hot food.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
November 05, 2026
Units:

About 175,951 

Consumer Contact

Gourmia toll free at 888-834-0092 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5p.m. or online at http://www.gourmia.com/recall.asp or Gourmia.com and click on the “Recall Information” link at the top of the page for more information. 

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Gourmia 9-SliceDigitalAir Fryer Ovens with model number GTF7530, and UPC Code 810002862779. The recalled ovens are stainless steel and have two spring-loaded glass front French doors with metal handles. The Ovens can be identified with model and UPC codes on packaging. The Model number GTF7530 and codes 3021 to 0126 can also be found on a label on back of the unit.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled Ovens immediately and contact Gourmia for a free repair kit by mail. The repair kit will include an added doorstop and instructions on how to install. 

Incidents/Injuries:

Gourmia has received 57 reports of the oven doors closing unexpectedly when retrieving food, resulting in 40 incidents of burns to consumer hands or wrists.

Sold At:
Target stores nationwide and online at Target.com from October 2021 through June 2026 for about $150.
Importer(s):

The Steelstone Group LLC, dba Gourmia, of Brooklyn, New York.

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-069

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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