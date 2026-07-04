Gourmia Recalls 9-Slice Digital Air Fryer Ovens Due to Burn Hazard

The oven’s doors can unexpectedly close when bumped, posing a burn hazard to consumers retrieving hot food.
About 175,951
Gourmia toll free at 888-834-0092 Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5p.m. or online at http://www.gourmia.com/recall.asp or Gourmia.com and click on the “Recall Information” link at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gourmia 9-SliceDigitalAir Fryer Ovens with model number GTF7530, and UPC Code 810002862779. The recalled ovens are stainless steel and have two spring-loaded glass front French doors with metal handles. The Ovens can be identified with model and UPC codes on packaging. The Model number GTF7530 and codes 3021 to 0126 can also be found on a label on back of the unit.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Ovens immediately and contact Gourmia for a free repair kit by mail. The repair kit will include an added doorstop and instructions on how to install.
Gourmia has received 57 reports of the oven doors closing unexpectedly when retrieving food, resulting in 40 incidents of burns to consumer hands or wrists.
The Steelstone Group LLC, dba Gourmia, of Brooklyn, New York.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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