The Conqueror Recalls Avengers Medals Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets

The recalled medals violate the mandatory safety standard for magnets because the high-powered magnets may detach, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
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The Conqueror toll-free at 833-799-0368 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at support@theconqueror.events, or online at www.theconqueror.events/recall-inf or www.theconqueror.events and click “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Avengers Infinity Gauntlet medal. The medal is gold, with colorful gems on the front and comes in a black package marked “Marvel Avengers” with Marvel Avengers artwork. The medals are part of the Avengers virtual challenge series. To receive the medal, customers must have completed the Infinity Gauntlet virtual challenge on the Conqueror App.
Consumers should stop using the Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Medal immediately and contact The Conqueror for instructions on receiving a full refund or a replacement medal. Consumers will be asked to cut the ribbon from the medal and write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the medal and ribbon, throw the product away and email a photo of the disposed medal and ribbon to support@theconqueror.events.
The firm has received three reports of the magnets detaching.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
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- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.