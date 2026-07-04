Arlopu Recalls Slide Playsets Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Head and Neck Entrapment Hazards

The recalled products contain multiple openings where a child’s torso can fit through the opening, but a child’s head cannot, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to head and neck entrapment hazards. Additionally, the basketball nets on the recalled products with model number KT-CS17 can come unhooked from the rim, forming a loop large enough for a child’s head, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.
About 10,318
Arlopu toll-free at 800-657-9218 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at arlopu_support@163.com or online at https://arlopu.com/ and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Arlopu Slide Playsets with model numbers KT-CS17 and LY-31. The plastic playsets are designed for indoor or outdoor use and contain multiple activity components, including a slide and a basketball hoop. The playsets are available in tan, red, blue, yellow, gray and green. Model number KT-CS17 is printed on a label located on the underside of the elevated platform of the playset. Model LY-31 is printed on a label located on the upper back panel behind the slide of the playset.
Consumers should stop using the Arlopu Slide Playsets immediately and store them away from children. Contact Arlopu for a free repair kit, which includes redesigned panels, basketball hoops and installation instructions. Consumers will be asked to provide a photo of the product showing the model number to arlopu_support@163.com. Upon receipt of the photo, the firm will mail the free repair kit directly to consumers. Once the repair has been completed, consumers should write “RECALLED” with permanent marker on the removed components and dispose of the removed components.
Arlopu has received one report of an entrapment incident involving these playsets, resulting in abrasions on a child’s neck.
SHENZHENSHIMINGXIAOSHANGMAOYOUXIANGONGSI dba Arlopu, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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