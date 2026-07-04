SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Baby Rattle and Teether Toy Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking; Violate Mandatory Small Parts Ban

The recalled toy sets violate the small parts ban because they are intended for children under three years old and the purple and orange knobs can detach from the product, posing a deadly choking hazard to young children.
About 2,657
SHEIN toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at uscsteam@shein.com or online at https://us.shein.com/product-recalls/list or https://us.shein.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Baby Rattle and Teether Toy Sets. The sets include seven toys in a variety of pastel colors and shapes. SKU “sk25070936134444119” is located on the upper right corner of a label on the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toy sets immediately, take them away from children, and contact SHEIN for a refund. Consumers will be asked to affirm they disposed of the toy sets to receive a refund.
None reported
SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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