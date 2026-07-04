BAMAMON Recalls LED Projecting Finger Light Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled finger lights violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries and the compartments that hold the batteries can be easily accessed by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 6,533
Bamamon by email at bamamonproductrecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Bamamon LED Projecting Finger Light toys which contain three button cells batteries. The finger lights come in 32 pieces in a box in red, orange, blue, black, purple, clear, green and yellow. The finger lights project eight space themed patterns such as astronauts, rockets, UFO, galaxy and solar systems printed on labels located on the front of the package.
Consumers should stop using the toys immediately and contact Bamamon. Consumers will be asked to email a photograph showing the product being properly disposed of in the trash to bamamonproductrecall@outlook.com.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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