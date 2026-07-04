The refrigerator magnets contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban and levels of phthalates that exceed the federal phthalates ban. Lead and phthalates are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 1,300
Justforjoyful by email at JustforJoyful@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall includes Justforjoyful Refrigerator Magnets with 24 pieces, model JJ0212. The rubber magnets are available in various colors and depict farm animals, farm-related figures and farm children. The model number JJ0212 is printed on the outer polybag packaging. Each magnet features a fully magnetic backing.
Consumers should stop using the recalled Refrigerator Magnets immediately and contact Justforjoyful for refund. Consumers will be asked to send photos of the refrigerator magnets in a sealed bag marked “RECALLED” to JustforJoyful@outlook.com and then dispose of the magnets in accordance with their local waste disposal requirements.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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