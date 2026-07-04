The recalled magnetic stick figures violate the mandatory standard for toys because when pulled apart, the figures’ arms and legs liberate high-powered magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 101,282
CHE-US by email at CHE-USMagneticRobotToysRecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves CHE-US magnetic stick figure toys. The robot-shaped toys were sold in sets of five or 10 purple, blue, yellow, red and green stick figures. Each stick figure has four small magnets, one in each hand and foot. “X004N3MGCB” is printed on the back of the product packaging.
Consumers should stop using the stick figures immediately, take them away from children and contact CHE-US for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to send a photo of the toys in the trash to CHE-USMagneticRobotToysRecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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