 Skip to main content

Magnetopia Recalls Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard

  • Recalled Magnetopia Building Cubes – Darkgrass, Model MAT-032
  • Recalled Magnetopia Building Cubes – DarkForest, Model MAT-036
  • Recalled Magnetopia Building Cubes – Arean, Model MAT-031
  • Location of model number on the back of the product packaging
Name of Product:
Magnetopia Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks
Hazard:

The recalled magnetic building cubes contain magnets that can become loose if the cubes break or open, posing a magnet ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 05, 2026
Units:

About 7,600

Consumer Contact

Magnetopia by email at toyrecall78945@outlook.com or online at recall.magnetopia.com for more information. 

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Magnetopia-branded Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks, which are magnetic cubes sold in sets of 60, 100, 150 and 200. The cubes contain small, powerful magnets that allow the cubes to stick together and create 3D designs. The sets are available in a variety of themed building/landscape designs and colors. The following styles and models are included in the recall:

Style NameModel Number
DarkhouseMAT-030
AreanMAT-031
DarkgrassMAT-032
FarmdayMAT-033
BluehousMAT-034
PinkfarmMAT-035
DarkForestMAT-036
PinkHouseMAT-037
SeafightMAT-038
FirefarmMAT-039
DarkfarmMAT-040
DarkhouseT009
BrownFarmT025
FarmT076
DarkheroT078

The model numbers of the recalled cubes are located on the back of the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled magnetic building cubes immediately and contact Magnetopia for a full refund. Consumers will be provided with a pre-paid label to return the recalled magnetic cubes to receive a refund.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Magnetopia.comfrom April 2025 through October 2026 for between $20 and $40.
Importer(s):

HBT LTD, dba Magnetopia, of Hong Kong

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-076

Related Recalls

Recalled Arlopu Slide Playset, Model KT-CS17
Arlopu Recalls Slide Playsets Due to Risk of Serious Injury and Death from Head and Neck Entrapment Hazards

The recalled products contain multiple openings where a child’s torso can fit through the opening, but a child’s head cannot, posing a risk of serious injury and death due to head and neck entrapment hazards. Additionally, the basketball nets on the recalled products with model number KT-CS17 can come unhooked from the rim, forming a loop large enough for a child’s head, posing entanglement and strangulation hazards.

Recalled Bamamon LED Projecting Finger Lights Package
BAMAMON Recalls LED Projecting Finger Light Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled finger lights violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries and the compartments that hold the batteries can be easily accessed by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Recalled 101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Coin Purse (Model No. 2595301)
Primark Recalls 101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Children’s Coin Purses Due to Phthalate Levels and Risk of Ingestion

The coin purses contain higher phthalate concentration levels. Phthalates can be harmful if young children are exposed to sufficient amounts, including through ingestion, and certain phthalates have been associated with adverse health effects, particularly effects on development and the hormone system. 

Recalled Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Medal showing faulty magnet
The Conqueror Recalls Avengers Medals Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Magnets

The recalled medals violate the mandatory safety standard for magnets because the high-powered magnets may detach, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product