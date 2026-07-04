Magnetopia Recalls Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion Hazard

Description:

This recall involves Magnetopia-branded Magnetic Building Cubes and Blocks, which are magnetic cubes sold in sets of 60, 100, 150 and 200. The cubes contain small, powerful magnets that allow the cubes to stick together and create 3D designs. The sets are available in a variety of themed building/landscape designs and colors. The following styles and models are included in the recall:

Style Name Model Number Darkhouse MAT-030 Arean MAT-031 Darkgrass MAT-032 Farmday MAT-033 Bluehous MAT-034 Pinkfarm MAT-035 DarkForest MAT-036 PinkHouse MAT-037 Seafight MAT-038 Firefarm MAT-039 Darkfarm MAT-040 Darkhouse T009 BrownFarm T025 Farm T076 Darkhero T078

The model numbers of the recalled cubes are located on the back of the product packaging.