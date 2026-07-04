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Primark Recalls 101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Children’s Coin Purses Due to Phthalate Levels and Risk of Ingestion

  • Recalled 101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Coin Purse (Model No. 2595301)
  • Model Number location on product tag attached to zip puller
Name of Product:
101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Coin Purses
Hazard:

The coin purses contain higher phthalate concentration levels. Phthalates can be harmful if young children are exposed to sufficient amounts, including through ingestion, and certain phthalates have been associated with adverse health effects, particularly effects on development and the hormone system. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 15, 2026
Units:

About 2,100

Consumer Contact

Primark at 617-946-3236 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.primark.com/recall or at www.primark.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Primark 101 Dalmatians Faux Leather Coin Purse, Model No. 2595301. The coin purse is black and has a picture of a dalmatian and “101 Dalmatians” printed on the front. The model number is located on the product tag attached to the zip puller. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the coin purses immediately, keep them away from children and return them to a Primark store for a full refund in the original form of payment.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Primark stores located in the Northeast and in Florida, Maryland and Illinois from March 2026 through June 2026 for about $9.
Importer(s):

Primark US Corp., of Boston, Massachusetts 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-028
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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