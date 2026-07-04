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Kakgold Recalls 4WD Remote-Controlled Car Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Kakgold 4WD Stunt Vehicle Toy – packaging front
  • Remote-control containing button cell and lithium-ion batteries
  • Recalled Kakgold 4WD Stunt Vehicle Toy – top view with hang tag
Name of Product:
Kakgold 4WD Stunt Vehicle Toys
Hazard:

The recalled remote-controlled cars violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain button cell and lithium-ion batteries in the remote control that can be easily accessed by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
November 12, 2026
Units:

About 294

Consumer Contact

Kakgold by email at kakrecall@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Kakgold 4WD stunt vehicles with a remote-control containing button cell and lithium-ion batteries. The toy car has a lime green and blue body, a black chassis and four black wheels with lime green trim and diagonal rollers. The vehicle body features checkered patterns, an “X” design and the words “PRO” and “RACING.” A white hang tag attached to the vehicle body displays “Do Not Twist the Shaft” in red lettering and illustrations marked with red crosses. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the remote-controlled car toys immediately and contact Kakgold for information on how to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the product and email a photograph showing the product being properly disposed of in the trash to kakrecall@outlook.com.

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from July 2026 throughSeptember 2026 for between $34 and $50.
Retailer(s):
Shenzhenshi Juteng Lechuang Technology Co., Ltd., dba Kakgold, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-085

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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