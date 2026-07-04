RootStim Recalls Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

Description:

This recall involves three RootStim Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment bottles:

RootStim 5% Minoxidil Foam Hair Regrowth Treatment with Rosemary and Biotin, 6 fl. oz. The Foam comes in a blue and white package, with an orange accent band or orange lettering. The package contains three 2 fl. oz. pump-foam bottles. UPC code 810169130594 is printed on a label on the bottom of the box.

RootStim Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment 5% Minoxidil Rosemary & Biotin, 2 fl. oz. The spray comes in a magenta box with a 2 fl. oz spray-pump bottle. UPC code 810169301005 is on a label on the bottom of box.

RootStim Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment 5% Minoxidil with Rosemary, 4 fl. oz. The serum comes in a blue and white package with an orange accent band containing two 2 fl. oz. amber glass bottles with black spray-pump caps. UPC code 810169301012 is on a label on the bottom of the box.