RootStim Recalls Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment Bottles Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging

The recalled hair regrowth products contain minoxidil, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The bottle is not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are ingested by young children.
About 11,000
RootStim at 202-743-1714 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at finergraceing@gmail.com or online at https://rootstim.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves three RootStim Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment bottles:
RootStim 5% Minoxidil Foam Hair Regrowth Treatment with Rosemary and Biotin, 6 fl. oz. The Foam comes in a blue and white package, with an orange accent band or orange lettering. The package contains three 2 fl. oz. pump-foam bottles. UPC code 810169130594 is printed on a label on the bottom of the box.
RootStim Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment 5% Minoxidil Rosemary & Biotin, 2 fl. oz. The spray comes in a magenta box with a 2 fl. oz spray-pump bottle. UPC code 810169301005 is on a label on the bottom of box.
RootStim Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment 5% Minoxidil with Rosemary, 4 fl. oz. The serum comes in a blue and white package with an orange accent band containing two 2 fl. oz. amber glass bottles with black spray-pump caps. UPC code 810169301012 is on a label on the bottom of the box.
Consumers should secure the recalled products out of sight and reach of children immediately and contact RootStim for instructions on receiving a replacement product. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” on the bottle, discard the bottle and send a photo of the discarded bottle to finergraceing@gmail.com.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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