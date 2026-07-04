Prepared Hero Recalls Fire Spray Canisters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the fire spray canisters immediately and visit www.preparedhero.com/pages/recall for instructions on how to receive a free replacement unit and how to properly dispose of the recalled fire spray canister according to local and state regulations. Consumers will be asked to place their fire spray canister in a box, label the box “RECALLED”, and bring it to a municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center to receive a free replacement.

Note: Do not throw the recalled fire spray canister in the trash or the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins). Recalled fire spray canisters must be disposed of differently than other products, because they are pressurized. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled fire spray canister for disposal. Before taking your fire spray canister to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts pressurized canisters. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.