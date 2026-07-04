Prepared Hero Recalls Fire Spray Canisters Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

The recalled fire spray canister can deteriorate overtime, causing it to rupture and fail to operate during a fire, posing the risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.
About 31,000
Prepared Hero toll-free at 888-457-2672 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at support@preparedhero.com or online at www.preparedhero.com/pages/recall or www.preparedhero.com and click on “Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Hero Fire Spray Fire Canisters. The canisters are either red and blue or red and have the company's logo on them with the name HERO Fire Spray on the front panel of the spray. Each canister contains 20 fluid ounces. The circular canisters are about 2.6 inches in diameter and 11.4 inches tall and weigh about 1.8 pounds. There is a black plastic release tab on the top of the canister. The affected batch is clearly marked on the base of the canister with the numbers "09/2024" as the date code.
Consumers should stop using the fire spray canisters immediately and visit www.preparedhero.com/pages/recall for instructions on how to receive a free replacement unit and how to properly dispose of the recalled fire spray canister according to local and state regulations. Consumers will be asked to place their fire spray canister in a box, label the box “RECALLED”, and bring it to a municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center to receive a free replacement.
Note: Do not throw the recalled fire spray canister in the trash or the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins). Recalled fire spray canisters must be disposed of differently than other products, because they are pressurized. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled fire spray canister for disposal. Before taking your fire spray canister to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts pressurized canisters. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
The firm has received nine reports of the fire spray canister exploding or deteriorating while in storage. No injuries reported.
Prepared Hero, of Sheridan, Wyoming
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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