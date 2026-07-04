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Liizousuda Paint Thinner Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon.com by Shenzhen Gudebo Technology

  • Recalled Liizousuda Paint Thinner Bottle
  • Recalled Liizousuda Paint Thinner Bottle
Name of Product:
Liizousuda Paint Thinner
Hazard:

The paint thinner contains low-viscosity petroleum distillates, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. Additionally, petroleum distillates can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and/or pulmonary damage, which can be fatal.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
July 16, 2026
Units:

About 4,200

Consumer Contact

Shenzhen Gudebo Technology by email at gudebo888@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Liizousuda paint thinner bottles. The paint thinner comes in a clear bottle with a black cap and a wraparound label. The label states “Odorless Mineral Spirit” and “Artist Oil Thinning Medium” in large text.

Remedy:

Consumers should secure the recalled paint thinner out of the sight and reach of children immediately and contact Shenzhen Gudebo Technology for information on how to obtain a replacement bottle with a child-resistant closure into which consumers should transfer the recalled bottle’s contents.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from March 2025 through February 2026 for about $10.
Retailer:

Shenzhen Gudebo Technology Co. Ltd., of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-619

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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