Liizousuda Paint Thinner Bottles Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Child Poisoning; Violate Mandatory Standard for Child-Resistant Packaging; Sold on Amazon.com by Shenzhen Gudebo Technology

The paint thinner contains low-viscosity petroleum distillates, which must be in child-resistant packaging, as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The bottles are not child-resistant, posing a risk of serious injury or death from poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children. Additionally, petroleum distillates can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia and/or pulmonary damage, which can be fatal.
About 4,200
Shenzhen Gudebo Technology by email at gudebo888@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Liizousuda paint thinner bottles. The paint thinner comes in a clear bottle with a black cap and a wraparound label. The label states “Odorless Mineral Spirit” and “Artist Oil Thinning Medium” in large text.
Consumers should secure the recalled paint thinner out of the sight and reach of children immediately and contact Shenzhen Gudebo Technology for information on how to obtain a replacement bottle with a child-resistant closure into which consumers should transfer the recalled bottle’s contents.
None reported
Shenzhen Gudebo Technology Co. Ltd., of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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