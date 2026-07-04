 Skip to main content

Romorgniz Recalls Six-Drawer Dressers Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards; Violate Mandatory Standard for Clothing Storage Units

  • Recalled Romorgniz Six-drawer Dresser
Name of Product:
Romorgniz Six-Drawer Dressers
Hazard:

The recalled dressers are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in risks of serious injuries or death to children. The dressers violate the mandatory safety standards as required by the STURDY Act.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 08, 2026
Units:

About 12,078

Consumer Contact

Romorgniz via email at Romorgnizrecall@outlook.com, online at https://www.romorgniz.store/recall.html or https://www.romorgniz.store/  and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information. 

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Romorgniz six-drawer dressers. The wooden dressers were sold in white and black, measure about 27.6 inches wide, 15.6 inches long, 43.2 inches tall and weigh 73.3 pounds.  

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled dressers immediately if they are not anchored to the wall, place them in an area that children cannot access and contact Romorgniz for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the top, front and sides of the dresser, remove all drawers and send photos of the marked and disassembled dresser to Romorgnizrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the product. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from May 2025 through August 2026 for between $100 and $170.
Manufacturer(s):
Zhangzhou Jinhao Sen Smart Home Co., Ltd., of China
Importer(s):

Baituo Innovation Technology Co. Ltd., dba Romorgniz, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-020

Related Recalls

Recalled Agrish Adult Portable Bed Rail Model Number 12014
Agrish Reannounces and Expands Recall of Adult Portable Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails; Additional Units Added

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because when the bed rails are attached to a bed, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. The bed rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, posing a fall hazard. Additionally, the bed rails’ push pins and push pin holes are incorrectly sized, posing a laceration hazard.

Recalled 7927-OZ Floor Lamp (HomeGoods style numbers 190734 and 211918)
Designs Direct Recalls Cupcakes and Cashmere Brand Three-Light Floor Lamps, Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

When plugged in or switched on, the lamp cord or internal wiring can smoke, melt, spark, overheat or ignite, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.

Recalled LandTale bed rail
YunHeng Recalls LandTale Bed Rails Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Entrapment and Asphyxiation; Violate Mandatory Standard for Adult Portable Bed Rails

The recalled bed rails violate the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails because users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the bed rail and the side of the mattress, posing a serious entrapment hazard and risk of death by asphyxiation. In addition, the bed rails do not bear the required hazard warning labels.

Recalled Emerspring Mattress
Style Homeware Recalls Emerspring Mattresses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Mattress Flammability

The recalled mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product