The recalled children’s pajama sets violate the mandatory safety standards for children’s sleepwear posing a risk of serious burn injuries.
About 1,309
Qpancy by email at qpancyrecall@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall involves Qpancy-branded matching pajama sets. They include children’s pajamas that consist of a long-sleeve, button-front top with a front pocket and shorts, and matching pajamas for dolls. The sets were sold in multicolored cat, pink bow, pink and white striped bow, and pink and white stripes, and in sizes 120 (4–5T) through 150 (10–11Y). The brand is printed on a neck label and the size on a sewn-in side-seam label.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama sets immediately and contact Qpancy for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the pajama in half and send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to qpancyrecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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