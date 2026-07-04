FoShanShiNanHaiQuNuoAiTongZhuangShangHang Recalls CIYTI Light-Up Princess Costumes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

Remedy:

Consumers should take the princess costumes away from children immediately, stop using them and contact FoShanShiNanHaiQuNuoAiTongZhuangShangHang for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” with permanent marker on the dress, crown, wand, and remote, then throw away the toys and submit a photo of the disposed toys to Norakid2026@outlook.com .

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.