FoShanShiNanHaiQuNuoAiTongZhuangShangHang Recalls CIYTI Light-Up Princess Costumes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The costumes violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the button cell batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.
About 94
Email at Norakid2026@outlook.com
Recall Details
This recall involves CIYTI Light-Up Princess Costumes. The costumes include a blue dress with a crown and wand that light up, and a remote control. The crowns, scepters, and remote controls contain button batteries. There are no markings on the product. The package has “CIYTI’ on the front.
Consumers should take the princess costumes away from children immediately, stop using them and contact FoShanShiNanHaiQuNuoAiTongZhuangShangHang for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” with permanent marker on the dress, crown, wand, and remote, then throw away the toys and submit a photo of the disposed toys to Norakid2026@outlook.com.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.