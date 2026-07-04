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FoShanShiNanHaiQuNuoAiTongZhuangShangHang Recalls CIYTI Light-Up Princess Costumes Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Light Up Princess Costume and Accessories
  • Recalled Princess Costume Dress
Name of Product:
CIYTI Light-Up Princess Costumes
Hazard:

The costumes violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the button cell batteries can be accessed easily by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard. If button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, including internal chemical burns, and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 22, 2026
Units:

About 94

Consumer Contact

Email at Norakid2026@outlook.com

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves CIYTI Light-Up Princess Costumes. The costumes include a blue dress with a crown and wand that light up, and a remote control. The crowns, scepters, and remote controls contain button batteries. There are no markings on the product. The package has “CIYTI’ on the front.

Remedy:

Consumers should take the princess costumes away from children immediately, stop using them and contact FoShanShiNanHaiQuNuoAiTongZhuangShangHang for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” with permanent marker on the dress, crown, wand, and remote, then throw away the toys and submit a photo of the disposed toys to Norakid2026@outlook.com 

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon from February 2025 through June 2025 for between $21 and $35.
Retailer(s):
FoShanShiNanHaiQuNuoAiTongZhuangShangHang, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-038

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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