Kith Retail Recalls Children’s Loungewear Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s loungewear sets violate the mandatory flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries.
About 130 (In addition, nine in Canada)
Kith Retail by email to recalls@kithnyc.com or online at http://www.kith.com/pages/recall or http://www.kith.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom section of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Kith-branded children’s loungewear sets. The recalled woven pajamas consist of a long-sleeved shirt with buttons, a front pocket and matching pants. The loungewear sets were sold in black and red plaid print in sizes 9-12 months through XL (14/16). “Kith” is embroidered on the front pocket and left leg of the pants. “Kith Kids” and the size are printed on the sewn-in neck label. “RN140659” and “KHK190026” are printed on the sewn-in side seam label.
Consumers should stop using the loungewear immediately and contact Kith Retail for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half and to send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to recalls@kithnyc.com then dispose of the product. Consumers should refer to the instructions at kith.com/pages/recall.
None reported
Kith Retail Inc. of Brooklyn, New York
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.