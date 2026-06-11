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The Black Sheep Fam Recalls Children’s Pajamas Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violates Mandatory Flammability Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled The Black Sheep Fam Girls’ Sleepshirts (Santa)
  • “Made in China”, and “96% polyester 4% spandex” printed on the sewn-in side seam label
  • Recalled The Black Sheep Fam Kids’ Unisex Jogger Pajama Sets (Hearts)
  • “RN# 169608” “Made in Guatemala”, and “95% cotton 5% spandex” printed on the sewn-in side seam label
Name of Product:
Girls’ Sleepshirt and Kids’ Unisex Jogger Pajama Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the mandatory flammability safety standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death to children.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
June 11, 2026
Units:

About 2,100

Consumer Contact

The Black Sheep Fam at 414-367-7700 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at hello@theblacksheepfam.com, or online at https://theblacksheepfam.com/pages/recall or Theblacksheepfam.com and click “Recall” at the top of the page for more information. 

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves The Black Sheep Fam Kids’ Unisex Jogger Pajama Sets and Girls’ Sleepshirts. The recalled pajamas were sold in various children’s sizes, colors and prints. Sizes include 2T, 3T, 4T, XS, SM, M and L. The size and “Black Sheep Fam Kids” are printed the neck label of the pajamas. The Girls’ Sleepshirts have “Made in China” and “96% polyester 4% spandex” printed on the sewn-in side seam label. The Kids’ Jogger Pajama sets have “RN# 169608” “Made in Guatemala” and “95% cotton 5% spandex” printed on the sewn-in side seam label.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the pajamas immediately and contact The Black Sheep Fam for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to cut the products in half and email a photo of the destroyed garment to hello@theblacksheepfam.com, then dispose of the product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
Theblacksheepfam.com, Maisonette.com, Etsy.com, Instagram.com, and Facebook.com from October 2023 through February 2026 for between $40 and $50.
Retailer:

The Black Sheep Fam, of Kewaskum, Wisconsin

Manufactured In:
China and Guatemala
Recall number:
26-554

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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