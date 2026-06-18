Veseacky Pajama Sets Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standards for Children’s Sleepwear

The pajama sets violate the mandatory safety standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious injury or death to children from burns.
About 3,700 units
Veseacky by email at Veseackypajamarecall@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves Veseacky pajama sets. The pajama sets consist of a long-sleeve, button-up top with a front pocket and matching pants. They were sold in various colors and prints. The pajama sets have the size and care instructions printed on a sewn-in side seam label. The model number “C0001-NB 130-LCUS” is on a barcode sticker on the packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajama sets immediately and contact Veseacky for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half and send a photo of the destroyed pajama set to Veseackypajamarecall@outlook.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
None reported
Shenzhen City ShengRu Fu Shi Company Ltd., doing business as Veseacky, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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