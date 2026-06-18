SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Michley Children’s Pajamas Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

The recalled children’s pajamas violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death.
About 160
SHEIN toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at uscsteam@shein.com, or online at https://us.shein.com/product-recalls/list or www.us.shein.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Michley-branded children’s pajamas. The recalled one-piece pajamas were sold in green with a dinosaur patch, pink with a bunny patch, yellow with a giraffe patch and purple with a rabbit patch; and in sizes 80 through 130. “Michley” and the size are printed on a sewn-in seam label.
Consumers should stop using the recalled pajamas immediately and contact SHEIN for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the pajamas by cutting them in half and send a photo of the destroyed pajamas to uscsteam@shein.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
None reported
SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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