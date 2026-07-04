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Sweet Cubby Recalls Children's Loungewear Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard; Violate Mandatory Standard for Children’s Sleepwear

  • Recalled Sweet Cubby Children’s Loungewear Sets – black
  • Recalled Sweet Cubby Children’s Loungewear Sets – various colors
  • “Batch No.: 272779” and the size are printed on a sewn-in seam label.
Name of Product:
Sweet Cubby Children’s Loungewear Sets
Hazard:

The recalled children’s loungewear sets violate the mandatory flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of serious burn injuries or death. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 10, 2026
Units:

About 12,461

Consumer Contact

Sweet Cubby by email at SweetCubby@163.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves all Sweet Cubby children’s loungewear sets. The recalled two-piece loungewear sets consist of a short-sleeved shirt and matching shorts. The sets were sold in various colors and in children’s sizes 5-6Y through 13-14Y. “Batch No.: 272779” and the size are printed on the sewn-in neck label and on the seam label. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled loungewear sets immediately, take them away from children and contact Sweet Cubby for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the loungewear sets by cutting them in half and send a photo of the destroyed loungewear sets to SweetCubby@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.  

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
SHEIN.com from June 2025 through May 2026 for between $8 and $12.
Retailer:

Hong Kong Xuheyuan Trading Co., Ltd, dba Sweet Cubby, of  China 

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-752

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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