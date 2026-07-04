The recalled lithium-ion battery packs can overheat, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.
About 269 (In addition, about 24 were sold in Canada)
Ororo at 702-751-7639 between 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, email at recall@ororowear.com, or online at Ororowear.com/pd10k-pro-recall or Ororowear.com and click on “Recall” for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves ororo’s rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs, model PD10K-Pro. The black battery packs have a built-in USB-C cable and a digital display. “ororo” is written on the front of the battery pack. The model and a seven alphanumeric serial number starting with 67U, 685, 686 or 68A is printed on the back.
Consumers should stop using the battery packs immediately and contact ororo for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to go to Ororowear.com/pd10k-pro-recall to register and to receive disposal instructions. Once registered, consumers should dispose of the recalled battery packs in accordance with local and state regulations.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Ororo has received one report of the battery pack overheating. No injuries have been reported.
Langis LLC, dba ororo, of Las Vegas, Nevada
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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