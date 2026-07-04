Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the battery packs immediately and contact ororo for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to go to Ororowear.com/pd10k-pro-recall to register and to receive disposal instructions. Once registered, consumers should dispose of the recalled battery packs in accordance with local and state regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.