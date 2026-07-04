Gobi Heat Recalls Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled hand warmers immediately and contact Gobi Heat for a full refund or store credit, equal to full refund of the purchase price plus 20% of that amount. Consumers will be asked to go to https://gobiheat.com/pages/handwarmer-recall to obtain a claim number and instructions to destroy the hand warmers by writing in permanent marker “Recalled” on the product and send a photo, showing the marked hand warmer and the product’s model, to recall@gobiheat.com . Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product with the lithium-ion battery, in accordance with applicable local and state hazardous waste regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.