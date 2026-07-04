Gobi Heat Recalls Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery and electrical components in the recalled hand warmers can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.
About 5,500 (In addition, about 47 were sold in Canada)
Gobi Heat at 888-462-4743 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at recall@gobiheat.com or online at https://gobiheat.com/pages/handwarmer-recall or www.gobiheat.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Gobi Heat-branded rechargeable hand warmers. The black with gray hand warmers were sold in packs of two warmers that can be magnetically joined together and include a charging cable. The hand warmers have a USB-C port to charge the built-in lithium-ion batteries in each unit. The adjustable-heat hand warmers have LED indicator lights on the hard plastic shell and come with a silicone lanyard. “Gobi Heat” is printed on the top of the hand warmers and on the product packaging, and model number “UT3053” on the underside.
Consumers should stop using the recalled hand warmers immediately and contact Gobi Heat for a full refund or store credit, equal to full refund of the purchase price plus 20% of that amount. Consumers will be asked to go to https://gobiheat.com/pages/handwarmer-recall to obtain a claim number and instructions to destroy the hand warmers by writing in permanent marker “Recalled” on the product and send a photo, showing the marked hand warmer and the product’s model, to recall@gobiheat.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product with the lithium-ion battery, in accordance with applicable local and state hazardous waste regulations.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
None reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.