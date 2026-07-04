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ABC Trading Recalls Light-Up Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled ABC Trading Light-Up Crown Headbands
  • Recalled ABC Trading Light-Up Sparkle Headbands
  • Recalled ABC Trading Light-Up Glasses
  • Recalled ABC Trading Light-Up Ties
Name of Product:
Light-Up Glasses, Crown Headbands, Sparkle Headbands and Ties
Hazard:

The recalled children’s toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries and the compartments that hold the batteries can be easily accessed by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 24, 2026
Units:

About 43,674 units

Consumer Contact

ABC Trading toll-free at 323-581-3688 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recallabc@gmail.com or online at https://www.abctradinginc.com/recall-2 or www.abctradinginc.com and click “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information. 

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

These recalled products are packaged in a large clear plastic bag. A white label on the clear plastic bag has, in black font, one of the following identifiers: 6502 (for the light-up tie), HD-10 (for the light-up headbands) or L-508 (for the light-up glasses). Each of the items are packaged in individual clear plastic in the larger bag. A white label on the individual clear plastic bag has black lettering that reads: “MADE IN CHINA, Importer: ABC TRADING, INC.”

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled light-up toys immediately and contact ABC Trading for a refund. Consumers will be asked to email recallabc@gmail.com a photograph showing the product being disposed of in the trash. 

Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold At:
ABC Trading stores in Los Angeles, California and other specialty stores nationwide and online at abctradinginc.com from September 2016 through May 2026 for about $1.
Importer(s):

ABC Trading Inc., of Vernon, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-799

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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