ABC Trading Recalls Light-Up Children’s Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Battery Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The recalled children’s toys violate the mandatory standard for toys because they contain button cell batteries and the compartments that hold the batteries can be easily accessed by children, posing a deadly ingestion hazard to children. When button cell and coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death.
About 43,674 units
ABC Trading toll-free at 323-581-3688 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recallabc@gmail.com or online at https://www.abctradinginc.com/recall-2 or www.abctradinginc.com and click “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
These recalled products are packaged in a large clear plastic bag. A white label on the clear plastic bag has, in black font, one of the following identifiers: 6502 (for the light-up tie), HD-10 (for the light-up headbands) or L-508 (for the light-up glasses). Each of the items are packaged in individual clear plastic in the larger bag. A white label on the individual clear plastic bag has black lettering that reads: “MADE IN CHINA, Importer: ABC TRADING, INC.”
Consumers should stop using the recalled light-up toys immediately and contact ABC Trading for a refund. Consumers will be asked to email recallabc@gmail.com a photograph showing the product being disposed of in the trash.
Note: Button cell batteries are hazardous. Batteries should be disposed of or recycled by following local hazardous waste procedures.
None reported
ABC Trading Inc., of Vernon, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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