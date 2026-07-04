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INMO International Technology Limited Recalls INMO Air3 Smart Glasses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard

  • Recalled INMO Air3 Smart Glasses
  • Label Located on the Inner Side of the Right Leg with Product “INMO AIR3”
Name of Product:
INMO AIR3 Smart Glasses 
Hazard:

The left temple of the recalled smart glasses can overheat during extended use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to burn hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
September 24, 2026
Units:

About 1,643 (In addition, about 120 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

INMO International toll free at 888-212-9620 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support.usa@inmoxr.com or online at https://inmoxr.com/pages/recall and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves smart glasses with model number AIR3 and are used for AI translation, AI-assisted productivity and media streaming. The recalled products are black with “AIR3” and “INMO” printed on a label on the right temple of the product.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled INMO Air3 Smart Glasses immediately and contact INMO for a free repair. The firm will assist users in updating the system to version V3.16 online.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 10 reports of the AIR3 glasses overheating including reports of a burning sensation to the face and the left side of the ear.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com, Inmoxr.com, Kickstarter.com from December 2025 to August 2026 for between $900 and $1300.
Importer(s):

INMO International Technology Limited, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-797
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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