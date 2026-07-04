Love To Dream Recalls Portable Sleep Machines Due to Risk of Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled portable sleep machines can overheat if the charger is not compatible with the unit, posing a risk of injury from fire and burn hazards.
About 4,000
Love To Dream toll-free at 833-753-3710 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, email at recall@lovetodream.com or online at https://lovetodream.com/recall or visit http://lovetodream.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” under the Help and Support column at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the portable sleep machine which features various sounds, adjustable volume, a built-in nightlight, and includes a USB charging cable. “Love to Dream” is imprinted on the sleep machine and on the brown handle. Only machines with model number LTD-SM23 and date code 7W15TN are included in this recall. Both can be found on the side of the sleep machine or on the back of the box.
Consumers should stop using the recalled sleep machines immediately and register at https://lovetodream.com/recall to receive a full refund. Consumers should have the model number and date code, which can be found on the side of the unit, when they register. If your unit is included in the recall, the refunds will be reimbursed by an electronic payment method or store credit. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALL” on the front of the sleep machine in permanent black marker and attest to disposal of the recalled sleep machine following local and state regulations.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
None reported
Love To Dream, Inc., of Wilmington, Delaware
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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