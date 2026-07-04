Love To Dream Recalls Portable Sleep Machines Due to Risk of Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled sleep machines immediately and register at https://lovetodream.com/recall to receive a full refund. Consumers should have the model number and date code, which can be found on the side of the unit, when they register. If your unit is included in the recall, the refunds will be reimbursed by an electronic payment method or store credit. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALL” on the front of the sleep machine in permanent black marker and attest to disposal of the recalled sleep machine following local and state regulations.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact that office ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.