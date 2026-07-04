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NEWDERY Power Banks Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Risk of Serious Injury; Sold on Amazon

  • Recalled NEWDERY power bank (front)
  • Recalled NEWDERY power bank (back)
Name of Product:
NEWDERY power banks
Hazard:

The lithium-ion battery in the power banks can explode or ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 24, 2026
Units:

About 21,380

Consumer Contact

NEWDERY toll-free at 888-256-6673 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@newdery.com or online at https://www.newdery.com/pages/newdery-power-bank-recalls or go to www.newdery.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves NEWDERY power banks with model number ZHX-PB22. The power banks are black with yellow cables. The brand name “NEWDERY” is engraved on the front and the model number “ZHX-PB22” is printed on the back.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact NEWDERY for instructions on how to receive a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers will be required to submit a photo of their recalled power bank showing the model number, serial number and the word “recalled” and the consumer’s last name written on the power bank in permanent marker. Consumers will also be required to confirm disposal of the power bank in accordance with applicable laws and regulations before receiving a refund. 

Note: Do not throw this lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.  

Incidents/Injuries:

NEWDERY has received nine reports of the recalled power banks exploding and igniting, including one report of a serious fire resulting in $2 million in property damage and one report of a burn injury.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2023 to November 2024 for between $27 and $50.
Importer(s):

Shenzhen Xinkewangda Electronics Co., Ltd., d/b/a NEWDERY, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-792

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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