The Blue Cactus Company Reclining Chair Battery Packs Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon

Description:

This recall involves The Blue Cactus Company Reclining Chair 2500 mAh battery packs with model number RWX-RBP02. The battery packs are black with the brand logo and brand name of “The Blue Cactus Company” imprinted on the front. The recalled battery packs can be identified by the model number RWX-RBP02 printed on the rear of the product and were designed to be used with various brands of reclining chairs.

Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.