The Blue Cactus Company Reclining Chair Battery Packs Recalled Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled battery packs can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.
About 51,000
The Blue Cactus Company by email at recall@thebluecactuscompany.com or online at https://www.thebluecactuscompany.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information” to learn more.
Recall Details
This recall involves The Blue Cactus Company Reclining Chair 2500 mAh battery packs with model number RWX-RBP02. The battery packs are black with the brand logo and brand name of “The Blue Cactus Company” imprinted on the front. The recalled battery packs can be identified by the model number RWX-RBP02 printed on the rear of the product and were designed to be used with various brands of reclining chairs.
Note: Do not throw this recalled lithium-ion battery or device in the trash, the general recycling stream (e.g., street-level or curbside recycling bins), or in used battery recycling boxes found at various retail and home improvement stores. Recalled lithium-ion batteries must be disposed of differently than other batteries, because they present a greater risk of fire. Your municipal household hazardous waste (HHW) collection center may accept this recalled lithium-ion battery or device for disposal. Before taking your battery or device to a HHW collection center, contact it ahead of time and ask whether it accepts recalled lithium-ion batteries. If it does not, contact your municipality for further guidance.
Consumers should stop using the recalled battery packs immediately and contact The Blue Cactus Company for a replacement battery pack.
CPSC is aware of four reports of the batteries overheating, smoking, or igniting.
Go North Rocket 28 AB, of Sweden
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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