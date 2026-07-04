Dollar Tree Stores Recalls Electric Balloon Pumps Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled electric balloon pumps can overheat, posing a burn hazard.
About 360,500
Dollar Tree Stores, Inc at 877-530-8733 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET Monday through Sunday, email at ddirect@dollartree.com or on-line at https://www.dollartree.com/product-recalls or https://www.dollartree.com and click on “Recall Information” at the bottom of the page.
Recall Details
The recalled electric balloon pump is a high-pressure pump that has two operation modes, continuous and touch-on. It is made of plastic and comes in pink with a blue handle and features two nozzles. The pump’s model number, 406198, is printed on the silver rating label located on the bottom of the product and on the packaging.
Consumers should stop using the recalled electric balloon pumps immediately and return it to any Dollar Tree store to receive a full refund. Consumers who purchased the electric balloon pump online should contact the firm to receive a pre-paid shipping label to return the recalled product to receive a full refund.
The firm received three reports of overheating, including one report of flames inside the unit and one report of the unit exploding. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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