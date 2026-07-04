Lithonia Lighting Recalls RSX Luminaires with Adjustable Tilt Arm Mountings Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impact Hazard

The knuckle of the recalled adjustable tilt arm mountings can fail, allowing the luminaire to fall from the mounting arm, posing a risk of serious injury due to impact hazard.
About 11,532
Lithonia Lighting toll-free at 855-307-2454 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at https://lithonia.acuitybrands.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Luminaires with certain adjustable tilt mounting arms manufactured between August 2019 to July 2020 and August 2024 to April 2026: AASP, AARP, AAWB, and AAWSC. The adjustable tilt arm mounts the RSX luminaire to a square pole, round pole, wall bracket or wall bracket with surface mount conduit. The arm mount allows the luminaire to be tilted from 0 degrees to 90 degrees above horizontal. Consumers should contact Lithonia Lighting to confirm their Luminaire with adjustable tilt mounting arms are included in the recall.
Consumers should keep clear of the area directly beneath the Luminaire and contact Lithonia Lighting to schedule a free repair. Lithonia Lighting will arrange for a qualified professional to replace the recalled adjustable tilt arm mount with a new complete adjustable arm assembly.
The firm has received 13 reports of adjustable tilt arm mountings breaking. There have been four reports of the fixtures falling. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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