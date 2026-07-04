 Skip to main content

Lithonia Lighting Recalls RSX Luminaires with Adjustable Tilt Arm Mountings Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Impact Hazard

  • Recalled RSX Luminaire with an Adjustable Tilt Arm
  • Recalled AASP Adjustable Arm Mounting (Square pole mount)
  • Recalled AARP Adjustable Arm Mounting (Round pole mount)
  • Recalled AAWB Adjustable Arm Mounting (Wall bracket)
  • Recalled AAWSC Adjustable Arm Mounting (Wall bracket + conduit box)
Name of Product:
Lithonia Lighting RSX Luminaires with AASP, AARP, AAWB, and AAWSC Adjustable Tilt Arm Mountings used for commercial outdoor lighting.
Hazard:

The knuckle of the recalled adjustable tilt arm mountings can fail, allowing the luminaire to fall from the mounting arm, posing a risk of serious injury due to impact hazard.

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 22, 2026
Units:

About 11,532 

Consumer Contact

Lithonia Lighting toll-free at 855-307-2454 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, online at  https://lithonia.acuitybrands.com/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Luminaires with certain adjustable tilt mounting arms manufactured between August 2019 to July 2020 and August 2024 to April 2026: AASP, AARP, AAWB, and AAWSC. The adjustable tilt arm mounts the RSX luminaire to a square pole, round pole, wall bracket or wall bracket with surface mount conduit. The arm mount allows the luminaire to be tilted from 0 degrees to 90 degrees above horizontal. Consumers should contact Lithonia Lighting to confirm their Luminaire with adjustable tilt mounting arms are included in the recall. 

Remedy:

Consumers should keep clear of the area directly beneath the Luminaire and contact Lithonia Lighting to schedule a free repair. Lithonia Lighting will arrange for a qualified professional to replace the recalled adjustable tilt arm mount with a new complete adjustable arm assembly.   

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 13 reports of adjustable tilt arm mountings breaking. There have been four reports of the fixtures falling. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At:
Commercial distributors nationwide including Turtle & Hughes Inc. and Consolidated Electrical Distributors for commercial outdoor lighting applications from August 2019 to August 2026 for between $400 and $2200.
Manufacturer(s):
Lithonia Lighting, of Atlanta, Georgia
Manufactured In:
United States and Mexico
Recall number:
27-041
Fast Track Recall

Related Recalls

Recalled electric balloon pump (in packaging)
Dollar Tree Stores Recalls Electric Balloon Pumps Due to Burn Hazard

The recalled electric balloon pumps can overheat, posing a burn hazard.

Recalled Gobi Heat rechargeable hand warmers
Gobi Heat Recalls Rechargeable Hand Warmers Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery and electrical components in the recalled hand warmers can overheat and ignite, posing a risk of serious injury from fire and burn hazards.

Recalled Portable Sleep Machine (Model Number LTD-SM23 and date code 7W15TN)
Love To Dream Recalls Portable Sleep Machines Due to Risk of Injury from Fire and Burn Hazards

The lithium-ion battery in the recalled portable sleep machines can overheat if the charger is not compatible with the unit, posing a risk of injury from fire and burn hazards. 

Recalled INMO Air3 Smart Glasses
INMO International Technology Limited Recalls INMO Air3 Smart Glasses Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn Hazard

The left temple of the recalled smart glasses can overheat during extended use, posing a risk of serious injury or death due to burn hazard.

About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

For lifesaving information:

Choose Your Recall Emails Get Notified About Each Recall via Email.
Report an unsafe product