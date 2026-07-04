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HAIARA Power Banks Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold on Amazon.com by Mitrytech

  • HAIARA power bank, model W5 PRO (front)
  • HAIARA power bank, model W5 PRO (front)
  • HAIARA power bank, model W5 PRO (side)
Name of Product:
HAIARA power banks
Hazard:

The power bank’s lithium battery can explode and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 29, 2026
Units:

About 11,000 

Consumer Contact

Email at HAIARArecall@outlook.com or online at www.haiara.net/recalls.html or www.haiara.net and click on “Recalls” for more information.  

WebsiteE-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves HAIARA power banks, model W5 PRO, sold on Amazon.com by Mitrytech. The power banks are black and have “20W” printed on the front and “Model: W5 PRO” printed on the side. The seller name, Mitrytech, and brand name, HAIARA, are located on the purchase receipt. This warning applies to power banks with no date code (formatted “YYYYMMDD”) printed on the side.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately. Consumers who purchased their power banks on Amazon.com from Mitrytech should contact Mitrytech for instructions on how to receive a full refund. To receive a refund, consumers will be required to submit a photo of their recalled power bank with the word “recalled” written on it in permanent marker and confirm disposal of the power bank in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Incidents/Injuries:

Mitrytech has been made aware of 600 reports of fire and other thermal incidents, including three reports of burn injuries and nine reports of property damage. 

Sold At:
Amazon.com from May 2025 through September 2026 for between $18 to $22.
Retailer(s):
Huizhou Yancheng Trading Co., Ltd. d/b/a Mitrytech, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-056

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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