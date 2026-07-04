NTI and HTP Brand Gas Boilers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire, Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning and Impact Hazards; Manufactured by Ariston, formerly NTI Boilers

The condensate dish inside the boiler can crack during a delayed ignition, allowing unburned gas to build up inside the sealed cabinet. If the gas ignites, the front cover can suddenly detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire, carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, and impact hazards.
4,726 (In addition, 2,261 were sold in Canada)
Ariston at 800-688-2575 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at VCexchanger@ariston.com or online at https://ntiboilers.com/safety-recalls or www.ntiboilers.com and click on “RECALLS” at the top of the page or https://htproducts.com/safety-notice.html or www.htproducts.com and click on “URGENT RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves NTI brand residential gas boilers in the FTVN and TFTN model series, and HTP brand residential gas boilers in the EFTU model series. The NTI FTVN and TFTN series boilers are gray, while the HTP EFTU (Elite Fire Tube Ultra) boilers are black. The boilers are metal, rectangular units and have either NTI or HTP printed on the front. The model serial number can be found on the rating plate, located on the left-hand side of the boiler. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall:
|Brand /Model Name
|Serial Number Range
|NTI /FTVN150
2107072138176723- 2110052238206421
and
3260054C8222970000170- 3260054C8230380000090
|NTI /FTVN150C
2106142138175874 - 2110182238207369
and
3260055C8222940000044-3260055C8230730000052
|NTI /FTVN199
2108162138179329 - 2110122238206830
and
3260056C8222940000032 - 3260056C8230790000049
|NTI /FTVN199C
2108052138178753 - 2110132238206920
and
3260057C8223060000023 - 3260057C8230390000200
|NTI /TFTN150
2109212238205511 - 2110062238206565
and
3260136C8222940000065 - 3260136C8230590000049
|NTI /TFTN199
2108112238202611- 2109222238205641
and
3260137C8222940000069 - 3260137C8230340000104
|HTP /EFTU-150WBN
2104012138170619 - 2107262238201686
and
3260030C8222990000007- 3260030C8222990000054
|HTP /EFTU-150WCN
2107212138177792 - 2107222238201640
and
3260031C8223130000029 - 3260031C8223130000062
|HTP/ EFTU-199WBN
2107222138177940 - 2108032238202110
|HTP /EFTU-199WCN
2108042138178703 - 2103022238192594
Consumers should stop using the recalled boilers immediately and contact Ariston to schedule a free repair by a certified technician. Consumers who must continue using the boiler while awaiting repair should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.
The firm has received 34 reported incidents of the condensate dish breaking, including three reports of the front cover detaching from the boiler. In one reported incident the technician servicing the boiler sustained a broken jaw.
Ariston Thermo USA LLC, of Providence, Rhode Island
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
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- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
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- Contact a media specialist.