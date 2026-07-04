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NTI and HTP Brand Gas Boilers Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire, Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning and Impact Hazards; Manufactured by Ariston, formerly NTI Boilers

  • Recalled NTI and HTP Brand Gas Boilers
  • Location of Serial Number
Name of Product:
NTI and HTP residential gas boilers
Hazard:

The condensate dish inside the boiler can crack during a delayed ignition, allowing unburned gas to build up inside the sealed cabinet. If the gas ignites, the front cover can suddenly detach, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire, carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning, and impact hazards.  

Remedy:
Repair
Recall Date:
October 29, 2026
Units:

4,726 (In addition, 2,261 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

Ariston at 800-688-2575 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at VCexchanger@ariston.com or online at https://ntiboilers.com/safety-recalls or www.ntiboilers.com and click on “RECALLS” at the top of the page or https://htproducts.com/safety-notice.html or www.htproducts.com and click on “URGENT RECALL” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

In Conjunction With:
Description:

This recall involves NTI brand residential gas boilers in the FTVN and TFTN model series, and HTP brand residential gas boilers in the EFTU model series. The NTI FTVN and TFTN series boilers are gray, while the HTP EFTU (Elite Fire Tube Ultra) boilers are black. The boilers are metal, rectangular units and have either NTI or HTP printed on the front. The model serial number can be found on the rating plate, located on the left-hand side of the boiler. The following models and serial number ranges are included in this recall:  

Brand /Model Name  Serial Number Range   
NTI /FTVN150 

2107072138176723- 2110052238206421  

and  

3260054C8222970000170- 3260054C8230380000090  

 
NTI /FTVN150C 

2106142138175874 - 2110182238207369  

and  

3260055C8222940000044-3260055C8230730000052  

  
NTI /FTVN199 

2108162138179329 - 2110122238206830  

and  

3260056C8222940000032 - 3260056C8230790000049  

  
NTI /FTVN199C 

2108052138178753 - 2110132238206920  

and  

3260057C8223060000023 - 3260057C8230390000200  

  
NTI /TFTN150 

2109212238205511 - 2110062238206565  

and  

3260136C8222940000065 - 3260136C8230590000049  

  
NTI /TFTN199 

2108112238202611- 2109222238205641  

and  

3260137C8222940000069 - 3260137C8230340000104  

  
HTP /EFTU-150WBN 

2104012138170619 - 2107262238201686  

and  

3260030C8222990000007- 3260030C8222990000054  

  
HTP /EFTU-150WCN 

2107212138177792 - 2107222238201640  

and  

3260031C8223130000029 - 3260031C8223130000062  

 
HTP/ EFTU-199WBN 

2107222138177940 - 2108032238202110  

 

  
HTP /EFTU-199WCN  

2108042138178703 - 2103022238192594  

 

  

 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled boilers immediately and contact Ariston to schedule a free repair by a certified technician. Consumers who must continue using the boiler while awaiting repair should have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes.  

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 34 reported incidents of the condensate dish breaking, including three reports of the front cover detaching from the boiler. In one reported incident the technician servicing the boiler sustained a broken jaw. 

Sold At:
Independent heating and plumbing contractors and wholesale distributors nationwide from May 2021 through July 2026 for between $3,200 and $7,700.
Manufacturer(s):
Ariston Canada Inc. (Formerly NTI Boilers Inc.), of Canada
Importer(s):

Ariston Thermo USA LLC, of Providence, Rhode Island 

Manufactured In:
Canada
Recall number:
27-051

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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