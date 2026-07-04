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VQQQ Gas Patio Heaters Recalled Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled VQQQ Natural Gas Patio Heater
Name of Product:
VQQQ Natural Gas Patio Heaters
Hazard:

Components on the recalled patio heaters can malfunction causing gas to be released, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 22, 2026
Units:

About 100

Consumer Contact

VQQQ by email at vqqqrecall@163.com 

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves VQQQ-branded natural gas patio heaters, models VQQQ-A1 and VQQQ-001. They have a bronze pole with a round base and a silver mushroom-shaped top with an adjustable height of 55 inches to 78 inches. A 24-foot-long gray gas hose is attached to the heater’s base. The brand and model numbers are printed on the product’s purchase receipt.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled patio heaters immediately, shut the valve at the portable gas source, disconnect the gas hose and contact VQQQ for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write in permanent marker "Recalled" on the heater’s base and send a photo of the marked heater to vqqqrecall@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the recalled product.

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from July 2024 through August 2026 for about $346.
Retailer(s):
Shanxi Yuhe Sheng Maoyi Youxian Gongsi, dba VQQQ, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-039
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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