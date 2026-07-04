The detectors can fail to alert consumers to the presence of hazardous levels of CO posing a risk of serious injury or death.
About 210,410
Email at recall@truststeadfast.comor online at www.truststeadfast.com/pages/recall or at www.truststeadfast.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the top for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Steadfast Haven CO and natural gas detectors models KH158 and GC03. The detectors are 4-in-1 plug in CO and natural gas detectors. The KH158 model is rounded at the top and bottom and has a matte gray or a white plastic housing with a glossy black digital display in front. The Steadfast logo is printed on the front of units with gray housing. The GC03 model is rectangular, with a black housing and a glossy black digital display in front. The model number is located on the white label on the back (plug side).
Consumers should contact Zenara immediately for a free replacement and continue to use the recalled detectors until they install the replacement. Consumers will be asked to register at www.truststeadfast.com/pages/recall, write in permanent marker the word “RECALLED” and their initials on the product and upload a photograph of the marked product to the registration page. Once registration is confirmed, consumers should dispose of the product in their household trash.
The firm has received one report of the detector failing to alarm in the presence of carbon monoxide leak. No injuries have been reported.
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
For lifesaving information:
- Visit CPSC.gov.
- Sign up to receive our email alerts.
- Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X, BlueSky, Threads, LinkedIn and Truth Social.
- Report a dangerous product or product-related injury on www.SaferProducts.gov.
- Call CPSC’s Hotline at 800-638-2772 (TTY 800-638-8270).
- Contact a media specialist.