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DREO Recalls DR-HSH015 Space Heaters Due to Fire and Burn Hazards

  • Recalled DREO Space Heater - model DR-HSH015
  • The manufacture date, in YYYY/MM format, and model “DR-HSH015” are printed on a label on the underside of the recalled DREO space heaters.
Name of Product:
DREO Space Heaters, model DR-HSH015
Hazard:

The recalled space heaters can overheat and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy:
Replace
Recall Date:
October 29, 2026
Units:

About 338,800 (In addition, about 36,300 were sold in Canada)

Consumer Contact

DREO toll-free at 833-820-0887 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email at spaceheater@realtimeresults.net, or online at www.dreo.com and click on “PRODUCT RECALLS” on the top of the page, or www.recallrtr.com/spaceheater for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves DREO space heaters, model number DR-HSH015. The ceramic, electric heaters are black and measure about 11.5 inches wide and 13 inches tall and include a remote control. Only units manufactured from April 2025 through January 2026 are included in this recall. The manufacture date, in YYYY/MM format, and the model number are printed on a label on the heater’s underside and “DREO” on the front of the unit. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled space heaters immediately and contact DREO for a free replacement space heater. Consumers will be asked to unplug the space heater, destroy it by cutting the electrical cord and follow instructions to send a photo of the destroyed heater. 

Incidents/Injuries:

DREO has received 17 reports of space heaters igniting, three resulting in property damage and one in a burn injury to the hand.

Sold At:
Costco stores nationwide and online at Dreo.com, BestBuy.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, QVC.com, HomeDepot.com, B2BRenew.com and Costco.com from September 2025 through October 2026 for between $70 and $110.
Importer(s):

Hesung Innovation Corp, dba DREO, of Clifton, New Jersey

Manufactured In:
Vietnam
Recall number:
27-054

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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