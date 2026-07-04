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Snow Peak Recalls Propane Fireplace Inserts and Lava Rocks Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Burn and Fire Hazards

  • Recalled Takibi Propane Insert (model ST-332-US) with reddish brown lava rocks inside the Snow Peak’s Pack & Carry Fireplace
  • Snow Peak’s Pack & Carry Fireplace and the Recalled Propane Insert (without the lava rocks)
  • Snow Peak’s Pack & Carry Fireplace (not recalled)
Name of Product:
Snow Peak Takibi Fireplace Propane Inserts and Lava Rocks
Hazard:

The fireplace’s lava rocks can ignite and explode when heated in the propane insert, posing a risk of serious injury or death from burn and fire hazards.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Recall Date:
October 08, 2026
Units:

About 100 

Consumer Contact

Snow Peak USAtoll-free at 888-424-4916 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at info@snowpeak.com or online at https://www.snowpeak.com/pages/takibi-propane-insert-recall and https://www.snowpeak.com/ and click “Recalls” in the footer at the bottom of the page for more information.  

WebsiteE-mailPhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Takibi propane inserts and lava rocks, fireplace accessories that allows Snow Peak’s Pack & Carry Fireplace L (ST-032) and XL (ST-034) to operate on propane fuel instead of wood or charcoal. The propane insert includes a detachable hose with a gas flow regulator that controls the intensity of the flame with the twist of a knob. The product also includes lava rocks. Model number ST-332-US can be found on the product packaging and in the user manual.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the propane insert and lava rocks fireplace accessories immediately and contact Snow Peak for a full refund. Consumers will be provided with a prepaid shipping label to return the propane insert and lava rocks. For replacement lava rocks only, the consumer can keep the propane inserts, and the firm will ship replacement lava rocks to the consumer. Do not use inserts until replacement lava rocks are received. Consumers should dispose of the recalled lava rocks in accordance with any local and state ordinances. 

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received one report of lava rocks exploding with one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Snowpeak.com from July 2026 through July 2026 for about $350.
Importer(s):

Snow Peak USA, Inc., of Portland, Oregon

Manufactured In:
China and Taiwan
Recall number:
27-021
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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