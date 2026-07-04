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3M Company Recalls Scotch™ Thermal Laminators Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fire Hazard

  • Recalled Scotch™ Thermal Laminator model number TL1302Z
  • Recalled Scotch™ Thermal Laminator package
Name of Product:
Scotch™ Thermal Laminators
Hazard:

The recalled thermal laminators can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 15, 2026
Units:

About 53,634

Consumer Contact

3M Company toll-free at 800-772-4337 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, online at https://www.scotchbrand.com/3M/en_US/scotch-brand/tl1302Z-laminator-recall/ or www.scotchbrand.com and click on “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Scotch™ thermal laminator, model number TL1302Z.  The laminator is light gray/white with gray accents and the word “Scotch” is printed in gray on the front. The laminating slot is approximately 13 inches wide, and the machine has a carrying handle on the right side of the machine when viewing from the front. The model number TL1302Z is located on the sticker on the bottom of the laminator and can also be found on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using and unplug the recalled thermal laminators immediately and contact 3M Company to receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to fill out the online recall registration form at https://www.scotchbrand.com/3M/en_US/scotch-brand/tl1302Z-laminator-recall/, confirm that their laminator is included in the recall and upload a photograph of the laminator with the unplugged power cord cut. The refund, in the form of a check, will be mailed to the consumer upon receipt of the completed form and confirmation that the laminator’s power cord has been cut. Consumers should dispose of the recalled laminator in accordance with local and state laws governing electronics recycling.

Incidents/Injuries:

The firm has received 63 reports of the laminators smoking, melting and overheating, including five reports of the laminators catching fire and one report of minor property damage. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from June 2024 through September 2026 for between $44 and $56.
Importer(s):

3M Company, of St. Paul, Minnesota

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-024
Fast Track Recall

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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