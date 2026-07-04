Little Giant Recalls Ladders with Rapid Locks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ladders immediately until they review the information at www.littlegiantladders.com/pages/recalls or via the QR code on the ladder and contact Little Giant for a repair kit containing warning labels and instructions. The additional instructions and labels, which should be affixed to the ladder, advise consumers to verify that their Rapid Locks are properly engaged before every use and to maintain their locks with lubrication. Consumers who follow the provided instructions and have a Rapid Lock that does not function properly after the application of lubrication should contact Little Giant for evaluation. If a lock does not function properly after this evaluation, the company will offer the choice of a replacement ladder of the same or equivalent model or a refund ranging from a depreciated value determined by date of purchase up to full purchase price for ladders purchased within the past 12 months.