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Little Giant Recalls Ladders with Rapid Locks Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Fall Hazard

  • Recalled Little Giant Adjustable Fortress 2.0 ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant Conquest 2.0 ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant Dark Horse 2.0 ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant King Kombo XT ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant Leveler ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant MegaLite Ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant MegaLite+ ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant Multi ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant Epic ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant Quantum ladder
  • Recalled Little Giant Vector ladder
  • Recalled Rapid Locks in black
  • Recalled Rapid Locks in orange
Name of Product:
Little Giant ladders with Rapid Locks
Hazard:

The ladders can suddenly retract if the Rapid Locks are not fully engaged, posing a fall hazard to consumers.

Remedy:
Refund
Replace
Repair
Recall Date:
November 05, 2026
Units:

About 3,662,000

Consumer Contact

Little Giant toll-free at 866-201-9069 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT Monday through Friday or visit www.littlegiantladders.com/pages/recalls or www.littlegiantladders.com and click on RECALLS at the top of the home page.

WebsitePhone

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Little Giant ladders with Rapid Locks. Rapid Locks are designed to insert into ladder rungs for the purpose of adjusting the ladder’s height. Rapid Locks are black or orange and are located on each ladder leg. The affected models are Adjustable Fortress 2.0, Conquest 2.0, Dark Horse 2.0, Epic, King Kombo XT, Leveler, MegaLite, MegaLite+, Multi, Quantum and Vector. The brand name Little Giant and the model name are located on the side of the ladder. Only ladders without an orange rectangular “QC” sticker on the rail above one of the Rapid Locks are included in this recall.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled ladders immediately until they review the information at www.littlegiantladders.com/pages/recalls or via the QR code on the ladder and contact Little Giant for a repair kit containing warning labels and instructions. The additional instructions and labels, which should be affixed to the ladder, advise consumers to verify that their Rapid Locks are properly engaged before every use and to maintain their locks with lubrication. Consumers who follow the provided instructions and have a Rapid Lock that does not function properly after the application of lubrication should contact Little Giant for evaluation. If a lock does not function properly after this evaluation, the company will offer the choice of a replacement ladder of the same or equivalent model or a refund ranging from a depreciated value determined by date of purchase up to full purchase price for ladders purchased within the past 12 months.

Incidents/Injuries:

Little Giant has received 25 reports of the ladders retracting, including 19 reports of injuries, consisting of three reports of head injuries such as traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, concussion, vision loss, hearing loss and cognitive impairment; and 16 reports of other injuries such as joint or bone fracture, lacerations and bruising. Little Giant has also received 39 reports of Rapid Locks not working properly.

Sold At:
Lowe’s, Costco and other stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com, Amazon.com, Costco.com, LittleGiantLadders.com and other websites from December 2015 through October 2026 for about $100 to $1,000.
Importer(s):

Little Giant Ladder Systems, LLC, of Springville, Utah

Manufactured In:
United States, China, Mexico and Malaysia
Recall number:
27-067

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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