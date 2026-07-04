Louisville Ladder Recalls Over One Million Attic Stairway Ladders Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Fall Hazard

The bolts on the attic stairway ladders can break while in use, posing a risk of serious injury or death from fall hazard.
1,770,000 (In addition, about 13,054 were sold in Canada)
Louisville Ladder, Inc. toll-free at 888-679-5132 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at Atticstairwayrecall.expertinquiry.com or go to www.louisvilleladder.com and click on “Urgent Recall Notice” at the top of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves Louisville, Featherlite, Lite & Century Attic Stairway Ladders with gas struts only. The aluminum or wood frame ladders come with handrails and fold into the attic. The ladders were sold in various frame sizes to accommodate different size attic openings in the ceiling, including 22.5, 25.5 and 30.0 inches wide and 54 and 60 inches long and ceiling heights ranging from 7 feet 8 inches up to 12 feet. The brand name and model number are located on the inside of the attic door.
Consumers should stop using the recalled ladders immediately and register at Atticstairwayrecall.expertinquiry.com to receive a free repair kit. Consumers should have the ladder’s model number, which can be found on the inside of the attic door, available when they register. If your unit is included in the recall, the firm will send a free repair kit containing two replacement ¼” spreader bolts, washers, and lock nuts with installation instructions.
The firm has received 11 reports of a bolt breaking, including one report of an injury to the neck, head and back.
Louisville Ladder, Inc., of Louisville, Kentucky
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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