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LLK Trading Recalls Mochi Malrang Mystery Dumpling Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Water Bead Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Mochi Malrang Mystery Dumpling Toy packaging
  • Recalled Mochi Malrang Mystery Dumpling Toy and tan plastic container
Name of Product:
Mochi Malrang Mystery Dumpling Toys
Hazard:

The mystery dumpling toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the water beads inside the dumplings expand larger than permitted, posing a deadly ingestion hazard. If a water bead is ingested, it can pose ingestion, choking, and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and a risk of death to a child.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 01, 2026
Units:

About 480  

Consumer Contact

LLK Trading by email at llktradinginc@gmail.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Mochi Malrang Mystery Dumpling Toys. The mystery dumpling toys are a translucent red color, containing glitter and water beads. The toys have a cartoon face and are packaged in a tan plastic container shaped like a bamboo steamer. The phrases “SOFT and SQUISHY” and “MOCHI MALRANG” are visible on the front of the removable package labeling. There are no markings on the product, other than the cartoon face.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the mystery dumpling toys immediately and contact LLK Trading for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the squeezy dumpling and its tan plastic container, throw them away, and email a photo of the items in the trash to llktradinginc@gmail.com. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Easy Wholesale in San Jose, California in July 2026 for about $10.
Distributor(s):
LLK Trading Inc., of Vernon, California
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-006

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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