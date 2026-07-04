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GBYMIUY Recalls Magnetic Stick Figure Toy Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled GBYMIUY magnetic stick figure toys
  • Recalled GBYMIUY magnetic stick figure
  • “GBYMIUY” and “X004TVHD2Z” are printed on the stick figure toy package. 
Name of Product:
GBYMIUY Magnetic Stick Figure Toy Sets 
Hazard:

The magnetic stick figure toy sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they can liberate loose high-powered magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death. 

  

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
October 01, 2026
Units:

About 10,750

Consumer Contact

GBYMIUY by email at zhangfa0426@outlook.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves GBYMIUY stick figure toy sets. The magnetic toys were sold in packs of 30 multi-colored transparent and opaque human-shaped figures. Each figure measures about 2.91 inches tall by 2.3 inches wide. The toys contain magnets in the hand and foot locations. “GBYMIUY” and number “X004TVHD2Z” are printed on the product packaging.

Remedy:

Consumers should take the stick figures away from children immediately, stop using them and contact GBYMIUY for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the stick figure toys and send a photo of the disposed toys to zhangfa0426@outlook.com. 

Incidents/Injuries:

No injuries have been reported. 

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from April 2026 through July 2026 for about $20.
Importer(s):

Ningbo Jiboyou Trading Co., Ltd. dba GBYMIUY, of China

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
27-008

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The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

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