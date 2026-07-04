GBYMIUY Recalls Magnetic Stick Figure Toy Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

The magnetic stick figure toy sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they can liberate loose high-powered magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death.
About 10,750
GBYMIUY by email at zhangfa0426@outlook.com.
Recall Details
This recall involves GBYMIUY stick figure toy sets. The magnetic toys were sold in packs of 30 multi-colored transparent and opaque human-shaped figures. Each figure measures about 2.91 inches tall by 2.3 inches wide. The toys contain magnets in the hand and foot locations. “GBYMIUY” and number “X004TVHD2Z” are printed on the product packaging.
Consumers should take the stick figures away from children immediately, stop using them and contact GBYMIUY for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the stick figure toys and send a photo of the disposed toys to zhangfa0426@outlook.com.
No injuries have been reported.
Ningbo Jiboyou Trading Co., Ltd. dba GBYMIUY, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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