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Toyworld168 Recalls Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Water Bead Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Squishy Buns — Packaging
  • Recalled Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun and tan container
  • Recalled Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun
Name of Product:
Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun Toys
Hazard:

The squishy bun toys violate the mandatory safety standard for toys because the water beads inside the dumplings expand larger than permitted, posing a deadly ingestion hazard. If a water bead is ingested, it can pose ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and a risk of death to a child.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 17, 2026
Units:

About 276

Consumer Contact

By email at Toyworld168 at toyworld16850@gmail.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun Toys. The squishy bun toys are a translucent green color, containing glitter and water beads. The toys have a cartoon face and are packaged in a tan plastic container shaped like a bamboo steamer. “Rainbow MYSTERY” and “SUGAR EDITION” are printed on the front of the removable package labeling. There are no markings on the product, other than the cartoon face.

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the squishy dumpling toys immediately and contact Toyworld168 for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the squeezy dumpling and its tan plastic container, throw the toy away and email a photo of the disposed toy to toyworld16850@gmail.com. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported.

Sold At:
Various third-party stores nationwide from June 2026 through July 2026 for about $3.
Importer(s):

Toyworld168 Inc., of Orlando, Florida

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-786

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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