SQT Recalls Lontcs Busy Boards Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Lead Poisoning; Violate Federal Lead Paint Ban

The toys’ zipper contains levels of lead that exceed the standard set in the federal lead paint ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.
About 1,835
SQT by email at Lontcs@163.com
Recall Details
This recall involves the Lontcs Busy Board toys. The toys consist of a wood board and metal handle with multiple attached components including a black plastic buckle with cream colored straps; a brown zipper; a metal latch; a caster wheel; a white doorbell; a lock with keys; a music box with crank; a zig zag duck puzzle; an abacus with three rows of white; red and tan beads; and a white fidget spinner.
Consumers should stop using the busy boards immediately and contact SQT for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to destroy the toys by unscrewing its components, write in permanent marker “RECALLED” on the board, and send a photo of the destroyed toy to Lontcs@163.com. Consumers should then dispose of the destroyed product.
None reported
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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