SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Spiral Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Ball Ban

The toys violate the small ball ban because they contain small balls and are intended for children under three years of age, posing a deadly choking hazard.
About 963
SHEIN toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at uscsteam@shein.com or online at https://us.shein.com/product-recalls/list or https://us.shein.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
This recall involves the Spiral Toy (spinning toy). The toy comes with various colored platforms (three, five, or seven, depending on the model) that can be stacked and several yellow plastic balls with a bear head and a basket at the top. One model comes with a basket and a bull head. The packaging lists the manufacturer, manufacturer’s address and email, product name, batch code and various warnings on a sticker label. A separate sticker label has the SKU code “sl25013088678574868” with a bar code and “Made in China” along with various Chinese characters.
Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact SHEIN for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to affirm they disposed of the entire toy, including the small balls.
None reported
SHEIN Distribution Corporation of Los Angeles, California
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
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