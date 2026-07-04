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SHEIN Distribution Corporation Recalls Spiral Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Choking Hazard; Violate Small Ball Ban

  • Recalled Spiral (Spinning) Toy with Three, Five, or Seven Levels
  • Recalled Spiral (Spinning) Toy Bull Basket Version
  • Package label identifying product name, batch code, and various warning statements
  • Package label identifying the SKU code sl25013088678574868
Name of Product:
Spiral Toy
Hazard:

The toys violate the small ball ban because they contain small balls and are intended for children under three years of age, posing a deadly choking hazard.

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 03, 2026
Units:

About 963  

Consumer Contact

SHEIN toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at uscsteam@shein.com or online at https://us.shein.com/product-recalls/list or https://us.shein.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

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Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves the Spiral Toy (spinning toy). The toy comes with various colored platforms (three, five, or seven, depending on the model) that can be stacked and several yellow plastic balls with a bear head and a basket at the top. One model comes with a basket and a bull head. The packaging lists the manufacturer, manufacturer’s address and email, product name, batch code and various warnings on a sticker label. A separate sticker label has the SKU code “sl25013088678574868” with a bar code and “Made in China” along with various Chinese characters. 

Remedy:

Consumers should stop using the recalled toys immediately, take them away from children and contact SHEIN for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to affirm they disposed of the entire toy, including the small balls. 

Incidents/Injuries:

None reported 

Sold Online At:
SHEIN.com from September 2025 through May 2026 for between $6 to $16.
Importer(s):

SHEIN Distribution Corporation of Los Angeles, California

Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-732

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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