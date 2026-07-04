GIHNJSI Squeezy Dumplings Toys Recalled Due to Serious Ingestion, Choking and Obstruction Hazards; Sold on Amazon by Chenyuanhui

The squeezy toys contain water beads. If ingested, water beads expand and can pose deadly ingestion, choking, and intestinal obstruction hazards inside a child’s body, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration, and a risk of death to a child.
About 8,000
Email Chenyuanhui at GIHNJSI_recall@163.com
Recall Details
This recall involves GIHNJSI Squeezy Dumplings toys. The toys are translucent round squishy balls with cartoon faces and glitter-like particles and water beads on the inside. The Squeezy Dumplings come in a tan plastic container shaped like a bamboo steamer. “SQUEEZY DUMPLINGS” and “SQUEEZE ME” are printed on a removable label. There are no markings on the product.
Consumers should stop using the Squeezy Dumplings toys immediately and contact Chenyuanhui for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to write “RECALLED” in permanent marker on the Squeezy Dumpling and on its tan plastic container, throw the toy away and email a photo of the disposed toy to GIHNJSI_recall@163.com.
None reported.
Xiamen Liuhui Electric Technology Co., Ltd., dba Chenyuanhui, of China
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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