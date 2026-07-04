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Colerinsec Recalls Jerify Magnetic Stick Figure Toy Sets Due to Risk of Serious Injury or Death from Magnet Ingestion; Violate Mandatory Standard for Toys

  • Recalled Jerify Magnetic Humanoid Toy Colors
  • Recalled Jerify Magnetic Humanoid Toy Size
  • Jerify Magnetic Humanoid Toy Package with “Jerify” and number “X003ADA3TD”
Name of Product:
Jerify Magnetic Humanoid Toy Sets 30 PCS
Hazard:

The magnetic humanoid toy Sets violate the mandatory standard for toys because they can liberate loose high-powered magnets posing an ingestion hazard to children. When high-powered magnets are swallowed, the ingested magnets can attract each other or other metal objects and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning and death. 

Remedy:
Refund
Recall Date:
September 17, 2026
Units:

About 38,507

Consumer Contact

Colerinsec by email at coushdwugintwer@163.com.

E-mail

Recall Details

Description:

This recall involves Jerify Magnetic Humanoid Toys 30 PCS. The 30-piece magnetic toys come in three units of brown, white, green, peach, yellow, pink, blue, orange, purple, and red figures in the shape of a human. Each figure measures about 2.7 inches tall by 2.5 inches wide. The magnetic toys contain magnets in the hand and foot locations. There is no labeling on the product. The magnetic toys come in an unlabeled clear bag enclosed in a brown box with the brand name “Jerify” and number “X003ADA3TD” located on the sticker. 

Remedy:

Consumers should take the magnetic humanoid toys away from children immediately, stop using them and contact Colerinsec for a full refund. Consumers will be asked to throw away the magnetic toys and submit a photo of the disposed toys to coushdwugintwer@163.com.  

Incidents/Injuries:

CPSC and the firm are aware of two reports involving children who were able to remove and ingest magnets from the limbs. Both incidents resulted in hospitalization.

Sold Online At:
Amazon.com from October 2022 through May 2026 for about $21.
Manufacturer(s):
Hefei Hanchan Network Technology Co., Ltd., dba Colerinsec, of China
Manufactured In:
China
Recall number:
26-774

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About the U.S. CPSC

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.

Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC. 

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