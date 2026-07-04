Melissa & Doug Recalls Fire Truck Activity Board Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

Description:

The “Lights and Sound Fire Truck” is a compact fire engine toy with wheels that spin, that also features busy board activities that activate lights and sounds. The toy is made of red plastic, has four black wheels and has a white plastic rotating ladder. The toy has a black plastic connector that looks like a fire hose. The toy measures 10.5 inches high by 14.31 inches wide by 3.06 inches deep and weighs about 1.6 pounds. On the bottom of the toy, “Melissa & Doug” is embossed on the battery compartment box as are two date wheels showing the dates of manufacturer by year and month. Affected units will have one arrow pointing to the number 25 and the second arrow pointing to the number 4 or 5 or they will have one arrow pointing to the number 26 and the second arrow pointing to the number 3. Date codes OET 25100, OET 25150 or OET 26064 are printed on the product packaging of the recalled units.