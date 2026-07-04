Melissa & Doug Recalls Fire Truck Activity Board Toys Due to Risk of Serious Injury from Choking Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Target

The fire hose port can come loose and detach, posing a risk of serious injury from choking hazard.
About 84,000
Melissa & Doug toll-free at 800-718-5365 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.melissaanddoug.com/recall or at www.melissaanddoug.com and click on “Recall” at the bottom of the page for more information.
Recall Details
The “Lights and Sound Fire Truck” is a compact fire engine toy with wheels that spin, that also features busy board activities that activate lights and sounds. The toy is made of red plastic, has four black wheels and has a white plastic rotating ladder. The toy has a black plastic connector that looks like a fire hose. The toy measures 10.5 inches high by 14.31 inches wide by 3.06 inches deep and weighs about 1.6 pounds. On the bottom of the toy, “Melissa & Doug” is embossed on the battery compartment box as are two date wheels showing the dates of manufacturer by year and month. Affected units will have one arrow pointing to the number 25 and the second arrow pointing to the number 4 or 5 or they will have one arrow pointing to the number 26 and the second arrow pointing to the number 3. Date codes OET 25100, OET 25150 or OET 26064 are printed on the product packaging of the recalled units.
Consumers should stop using the fire truck activity board immediately and register at www.melissaanddoug.com/recall for instructions on how to receive a free replacement fire truck activity board, register for a full refund of $30 in the form of a check or receive a $40 melissaanddoug.com store credit. Consumers will be asked to remove the batteries, write in permanent marker the word “RECALL” on the front of the product along with a unique code provided during the online registration process, and to cut the black hose off from the toy. Consumers will then be directed to upload a photograph of the destroyed product to the registration page. Once their registration has been successfully confirmed, consumers should dispose of the product in their ordinary household trash.
The firm has received 26 reports of the small port coming loose on the product. The Firm has also received one report of a minor cut.
Melissa & Doug, of Wilton, Connecticut
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is charged with protecting the public from unreasonable risk of injury associated with the use of thousands of types of consumer products. Deaths, injuries, and property damage from consumer product-related incidents cost the nation more than $1 trillion annually. Since the CPSC was established more than 50 years ago, it has worked to ensure the safety of consumer products, which has contributed to a decline in injuries associated with these products.
Federal law prohibits any person from selling products subject to a Commission ordered recall or a voluntary recall undertaken in consultation with the CPSC.
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